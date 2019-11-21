Grammy 2020 Nominations Include Former First Lady Of US Michelle Obama

The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has been nominated for 62nd Grammy Awards. The audio version of her memoir, Becoming which also became the best selling book worldwide has been nominated in the 'Best Spoken Word Album' category and Obama will be up against an electric mix of both authors and entertainers. If the former first lady wins the title, it will the third Grammy awarded to an Obama as former President of US Barack Obama has also received two Grammy's in the same category for his books in 2006 and 2008. Michelle Obama also expressed that she is 'thrilled' to have been nominated this year.

So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/mvBb4W4od6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 20, 2019

Read - Michelle Obama, Gaga, J. Lo To Join Oprah On Wellness Tour

Most sold book on Amazon

Obama released her memoir last year on November 20 and just two months after it was made public, it became the most sold book on Amazon across all formats for the 47 consecutive days. The book even overtook Fifty Shades of Grey by becoming the longest period at staying on the top of the best sellers list. Just on the 47th day, some other book had taken over the place, but now since a year, Becoming is still touching millions of hearts. Her memoir is a work of deep reflection and 'mesmerizing storytelling' by the former First Lady and also the first African-American to serve in that role.

Read - Trump's Spokesperson Claims Obama's Aide Left Mean, "You Will Fail" Notes During Handover

The story of Michelle Obama from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive while maintaining the balance between demands of motherhood and work, to her time at the White House, Becoming has narrated each intricate experience. Other nominations for the 'Best Spoken Word Album' includes Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, I.V. Catatonia by Eric Alexandrakis, Mr Know-It-All by John Waters, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory by Sekou Andrews & The String Theory.

Read - More Celebs Join Michelle Obama’s Voter Outreach Drive

Read - Isabel Toledo, Designer Behind Michelle Obama's Inaugural Outfit, Dies

