'Ground-breaking Milestone': US President Biden Lauds Rishi Sunak's Ascent As UK's Next PM

United States President Joe Biden on Monday, October 24, called the rise of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the UK's next PM "pretty astounding" and a "ground-breaking milestone".

Addressing a Diwali celebration event at the White House on Monday, US President Joe Biden said, "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding. a ground-breaking milestone and it matters."

Biden looking forward to speaking with Rishi Sunak

According to the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the US President is looking forward to speaking with Britain's new PM, soon. Notably, according to the protocol for the US President, Joe Biden has to wait to offer his congratulations to Sunak until after the PM-designate had met with the British monarch and been formally invited to form a government.

"It’s a protocol for the President to wait until after an incoming British prime minister has met with the monarch and been invited to form a new government to offer his congratulations. But President Biden looks forward to speaking with Sunak in the upcoming days and to our continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom," Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing.

'Greatest privilege of my life': Sunak

Rishi Sunak in his first-ever speech as the UK Prime Minister has promised to serve "with integrity and humility". Noting that it is the greatest privilege of his life “to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to," he said, “But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together. Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren... I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out, to deliver for the British people."

Sunak was formally nominated to become the Conservative leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. Sunak will prepare to take over at Downing Street after the outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss visits King Charles III to formally resign and he will be asked to form the new government. Britain’s King Charles III is heading back to London from the private royal estate of Sandringham.