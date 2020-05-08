Guns N' Roses Singer Axl Rose Makes US Treasury Secy Mnuchin See Red, Post Liberia's Flag

Twitter has witnessed one of the strangest spats, between Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose and United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday early morning. The feud between the two began when Rose insulted Mnuchin on Twitter who is a key figure in the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is how the name-calling feud began:

The tweet from Axl Rose comes as a response to Mnuchin's interview on Fox Network on Monday, in which he encouraged US citizens to start traveling domestically during a pandemic. Mnuchin in the interview said: “This is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”

As soon as Mnuchin saw the tweet humiliating him he responded and asked Rose: “What have you done for the country lately?” At the end of the tweet, he accidentally included an emoji of the Liberian flag, which he seemingly mistook for the American flag.

Mnuchin later corrected the mistake and changed the emoji to US flag.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Rose along with the rest of Twitterati noticed the mistake and further flogged Mnuchin for his response.

Rose wrote: "My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic".

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

