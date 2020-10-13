Harris Slams Senate Republicans Over Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing Amid COVID-19

The United States Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris slammed Senate Republicans during the Supreme Court judge confirmation hearing and said that it was "reckless" on their part to call the meeting at a time when the nation is gripped by a deadly pandemic. Kamala, who appeared in the hearing through a video link, said that the decision is reckless because it puts facility staff at risk of contracting the virus as the disease is airborne and the hearing has brought together over 50 people to sit indoors for hours.

Read: Senate Democrats' Fundraising Success Puts GOP On Defensive

"This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus. The committee has ignored commonsense requests to keep people safe including not requiring testing for all members, despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee," Kamala said in a video she tweeted after the hearing. Kamala also accused Senate Republicans of rushing a Supreme Court nomination when the nation is in dire need of a relief package.

To everyone who is barely hanging onto their homes, who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, who has no way to pay the bills: know that instead of voting to provide relief you desperately need, Senate Republicans today are choosing to hold a hearing to confirm a judge. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 12, 2020

Read: US Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Vows To 'apply Law As Written' Ahead Of Senate Hearing

US Supreme Court nomination

The first day of the fast-tracked hearing ended with Conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett talking about her family, her approach to the bench, her philosophy, among other things. Amy also told the Senate that if appointed US Supreme Court judge she would interpret the laws as they are written in the constitution and not otherwise. It is likely that Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed for the position as the Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, which is the main reason for protest by the Democrats.

Read: Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Faces Senate Despite Virus

Democrats fear that the already Conservative-leaning Supreme Court will strike down the Affordable care Act when it will come up for hearing after the election. The US Supreme Court has nine seats in total, which is currently controlled by the Conservatives with a 5-3 majority. One seat became vacant after the liberal justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg died last month, which is also the seat that Republicans want to fill with their nominee Barrett.

Read: McConnell Tries To Salvage Senate Majority With Court Vote

