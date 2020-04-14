Harvard University Offers 67 Online Courses To Students For Free Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic cross the world, Harvard University is offering 67 new online courses to the students free of cost. According to reports, the duration of the courses ranges from one week to 12 weeks. Further, several types of courses were made available including programming, health, medicine, social sciences, art and design, humanities, business, computer science and so on.

In order to apply for the courses, the students will have to check the official website of Harvard University-- online-learning.harvard.edu. Further, the students can select the subject area and proceed to fill their application for the selected course.

Meanwhile, Harvard University has cancelled all the in-person classes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the university is holding online classes.

Coronavirus in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With around 586,866 cases and 23,621 deaths till now, the Trump administration is facing momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a global health crisis, the US President has been accused of jeopardizing the health crisis.

Trump has also not announced a nationwide shutdown to deal with Coronavirus and has threatened to slash funding to WHO claiming it was 'biased towards China'. At present, there are around 1,923,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 119,598 people. In a ray of hope, around 443,922 people are also reported to have recovered.

Meanwhile, in India, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

