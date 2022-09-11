The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, have completed 21 years on Sunday, with people still grieving the death of their dear ones and thousands experiencing hazardous health issues. The ill-fated day that witnessed three back-to-back commercial plane attacks left nearly 3,000 dead and more than 10,000 suffering fatal injuries. As today marked the 21st anniversary of the brutal attack, here are the details of what happened on a fateful day.

It was September 11, 2001, when al Qaeda-- a multinational militant Sunni Islamic extremist network-- hijacked at least four US passenger planes. At that time, the passengers and the pilots were unknown of the disastrous plan. According to media reports, the terrorist forced two of the four hijacked planes to move towards the World Trade Centre or Twin Towers-- a large complex of seven buildings in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York City. The first plane crashed into the North tower at 8:46 ET, and the second plane crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 ET.

Subsequently, the hijackers forced the pilots to hit the Pentagon at around 9:37 ET. Though it was reported that the hijackers wanted to crash the fourth flight into the US Capitol, they failed and finally crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. This resulted in the killing of all passengers and crew members on board.

How hijackers lead the 9/11 terror attacks

According to media reports, Flight 93, was scheduled from New Jersey to San Francisco, California with 33 passengers and seven crew members on board. Initially, the flight was delayed due to flight traffic, but later, it took off with hijackers. After completing the 40-minute journey, the hijackers announced their plan. Desperate passengers and crew members contacted their family members on the ground and narrated the scenario. According to Diaro AS-- an online publication--, the husband of one of the flight attendants on board remembers hearing, “everyone is running to first class.” It’s understood that while the passengers tried to enter the cockpit, the hijackers chose to crash the plane into a rural field in Pennsylvania.

Another American aeroplane-- Flight 11-- took off from Los Angeles with 76 passengers, 11 crew members, and five additional hijackers at 7:59 ET. The flight crashed into the Twin Towers at 8:46 ET. On the other hand, Flight 175, which was headed to Los Angeles from Logan Airport at 8:14 ET, crashed into the South Tower. Meanwhile, Flight 77 took off for Los Angeles International Airport from Washington Dulles International Airport at 8:20 ET but the hijackers crashed into the West wall of the Pentagon.

This resulted in the killing of 3996 people, including 350 firefighters.

