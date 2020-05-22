Huawei CFO Meng's Extradition Trial Judgement To Be Announced On May 27

The British Columbia Supreme Court said on May 21 that the key decision on the extradition of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou from Canada to the United States will be announced on May 27. The United States is seeking Meng's extradition over charges related to bank fraud and she is also accused of violating US sanctions on Iran. According to reports, Meng misled HSBC bank about a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd-owned company’s dealings with the Islamic country.

48-year-old Meng has said that she is innocent while her lawyers have argued that the dealing took place at a time when Canada had no sanctions on Iran. The court will decide on double criminality of the case and Meng's lawyer Gary Botting while talking to the press said that if the court rules her actions were not a crime in Canada the case stands no chance going ahead.

US sanctions on Huawei

The US Commerce Department has hit Huawei with new sanctions restricting foreign manufacturers using American chipmaking equipment to sell chips to the Chinese company. The Commerce Department put Huawei on the list citing national security as the United States has time and again accused the company of spying for the Chinese Communist government. The latest sanctions have put a strain on already deteriorating US-China relations as Beijing has accused Washington of expressing the Chinese tech giant.

The United States had earlier urged its allies to not allow Huawei to install a 5G network in their countries, which both the European Union and the United Kingdom had declined to do so.

(Image Credit: AP)

