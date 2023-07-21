Hundreds Of Unexploded WWII Bombs Found On US Navy Shipwreck Near Canada, Warning Issued

The Royal Canadian Navy on Thursday reported the discovery of over twelve unexploded bombs and artillery projectiles in a WWII US Navy shipwreck situated off the coast of Newfoundland. The wrecked vessels are the USS Pollux and the USS Truxtun, which ran aground on February 18, 1942, during a severe storm in St. Lawrence Harbor.

"Returning from their operational area, they've (divers) identified over a dozen 227kg bombs and numerous artillery projectiles. The relentless corrosion from decades of saltwater exposure has left these historical artefacts fragmented and weather-beaten," the Royal Canadian Navy said.

On February 18, 1942, during a severe storm in St. Lawrence Harbor, the USS Pollux and the USS Truxtun, both part of a World War II convoy, tragically met their fate. More than 200 people lost their lives in the shipwreck, leaving only 180 survivors who managed to reach land safely.

According to US military records, the crew members on board the ship attempted to bring their lines ashore, but due to being "oil-soaked," their efforts were in vain. Some courageous individuals tried to swim to safety, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

During the tempest, a desperate measure was taken as lines from a boatswain's chair were "rigged to a ledge," allowing some of those still on board to finally reach the shore. As a lasting legacy of this disaster, the shipwreck now harbors more than a dozen unexploded bombs.

“The more than 180 survivors owed their rescue in large part to the tireless, and in many cases, heroic actions of the people of St. Lawrence,” the records state.

Officials from the Maritime Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the Port Inspection units have surveyed the wreck, the Royal Canadian Navy said.

"A comprehensive examination is ongoing to assess the presence and potential risk of explosive materials," the Royal Canadian Navy said. "Safety is our paramount concern - we spare no effort in our mission to safeguard the public."

Depending on our findings from the current investigation, subsequent operations may commence. Stay tuned for updates as we navigate through history to secure our present.



In 1970, the US Department of Defence took a significant step by prohibiting the practice of disposing military munitions at sea. Following this, Congress enacted the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act (MPRSA), commonly referred to as the Ocean Dumping Act.

This legislation serves to regulate and forbid the disposal of materials into the ocean that could “unreasonably degrade or endanger human health, welfare, or amenities, or the marine environment, ecological systems, or economic potentialities.”

Canada issues warning about WWII bombs

The Canadian government has issued a warning about the prevalence of unexploded ordinances, which can be more widespread than those found among WII shipwrecks.

“Unexploded Explosive Ordinances (UXO) can also move or be exposed over time. Freeze-thaw cycles, flooding, forest fires, and storms can uncover buried ordnance or move it from place to place. It can also become more unstable and more dangerous over time. It doesn’t matter how old a UXO is, whether it’s 20 or 100 years old, it can still be very dangerous,” the Canadian government explained.

“A simple rule of thumb is to not touch or disturb any rusted metal that you find on the ground or in the water. This is a good idea even if you are not in an area that was previously used for military training, as any unknown rusted metal can be hazardous,” they add, urging anyone who comes across an UXO to call 9-1-1 or the local police as soon as possible.