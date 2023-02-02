Hunter Biden's Lawyers Argue For A Criminal Probe Into Trump's Allies

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Hunter Biden sent letters calling for investigations into associates of former President Donald Trump who allegedly traded in the information that was stolen from his laptop, marking a significant change in tactics for the son of the former President, following years of criticism from the Republicans. NBC News obtained letters, one of which was sent on Wednesday to the National Security Division of the Justice Department, requesting an investigation into individuals who are believed to have committed various federal violations by accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or spreading Biden's personal computer data, with Rudy Giuliani being one such individual, who was serving as President Trump's lawyer at that time.

Lawyers representing Hunter Biden have submitted a letter to the Delaware attorney general's office, asking for a probe into individuals who are believed to have violated Delaware laws in accessing and obtaining information from the laptop, as per a report by NBC news. This letter is in relation to a similar request for an investigation that was sent to the Justice Department's National Security Division. The laptop's information has sparked investigations into Biden's finances.

The laptop has been a cause of controversy

The contents of the laptop have been the subject of several conservative media stories, many of which focus on his drug use. Despite years of media attention, Hunter Biden has maintained a low profile. However, a person familiar with his strategy informed NBC News that he is ready to address the issue. The Justice Department declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the Delaware attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a source familiar with Hunter Biden's strategy, he has adopted a new approach and will no longer remain silent as individuals of questionable character violate his rights and media outlets spread falsehoods about him. Rudy Giuliani has confirmed that he passed on a copy of the hard drive from the computer to the New York Post prior to the 2020 presidential election. The letters sent to investigators also suggest an investigation into John Paul Mac Isaac, who claims that Biden left the water-damaged laptop at his computer repair store in Wilmington, Delaware.