'I am Running Because...': Donald Trump Reveals Why He Has Launched 2024 White House Bid

Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed the public as he announced his 2024 US presidential bid. The ex-US President while declaring his presidential bid also clarified why he is running again for the third time. "I am running because we have not seen the full glory of this country yet," Trump said.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I tonight am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he added. The announcement and official filing of candidacy papers came just a week after the 2022 midterm elections.

Donald Trump vows to bring America to the first position

During the speech, Trump mentioned several reasons why he should be the next US president in 2024. Just after filing the federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run, he accused China of intervening in the 2020 elections. “And yet I’ve gone decades — decades without a war. The first president to do it for that long a period.” Trump said. While talking about North Korea's missile launches, he claimed that during his tenure no such actions had taken place. "North Korea had not launched a single long-ranging missile. That was due to my relationship with him. That was a good thing, a very good thing," he affirmed.

He accused Joe Biden of leading America to the brink of nuclear war. He said that people are going wild and crazy over the latest Russian-made missile that landed in Poland killing two. Trump further blamed Biden for destroying the American economy and said he had taken the United States to a great height during his tenure. "We will immediately take down inflation to one percent if we come into power," he claimed. While hoping to come into power in the next presidential elections, he claimed that he will bring America to the first position which is the "last priority" Joe Biden at the moment. Minutes after Donald Trump began his much-awaited speech, Joe Biden posted a video of his earlier election campaign and called it a "Donald Trump failed America".