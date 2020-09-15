‘I Don’t Think Science Knows’: Trump Dismisses Climate Science In California Wildfire Meet

United States President Donald Trump on Monday, September 14, expressed skepticism on the observations of scientists about climate change science that has concluded the Earth is 'warming'. California environmental officials confronted the President about ignoring climate change’s role in the raging west coast wildfires. The president however dismissed their concerns and said it would soon get 'cooler'.

'I don't think science knows, actually'

"We want to work with you to really recognize the change in climate and what it means for our forests. And actually work together with that science. That science is going to be key because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians," Wade Crowfoot, California Secretary for Natural Resources, was quoted as saying by an American daily The Hill.

Replying to the concern, Trump said, "It will start getting cooler, you just watch." Crowfoot further said, "I wish science agreed with you," to which Trump further replied by saying, "I don't think science knows, actually." Trump made the remarks during a roundtable meeting in McLellan Park, California, on the wildfires that have engulfed huge swaths of the state.

'Hots are getting hotter, dries are getting dryer'

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Trump to respect their 'difference of opinion' on the issue.

"We've known each other too long, and as you suggest, the working relationship, I value. We obviously feel very strongly the hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting dryer," Newsom was quoted as saying by The Hill. "Something has happened to the plumbing of the world, and we come from a perspective, humbly, where we submit the science in and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this", he said.

"I think there is an area of at least commonality on vegetation, forest management, but please respect -- and I know you do -- the difference of opinion out here as it relates to this fundamental issue on the issue of climate change," Newsom added. Meanwhile, the US president Trump has held forest mismanagement responsible for the wildfire in California and Oregon. "When trees fall down after a short period of time they become very dry -- really like a matchstick ... and they can explode. Also leaves. When you have dried leaves on the ground it's just fuel for the fires," he said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed that a total of 22 people have so far died in the wildfires. The department further reported that over 4,100 structures have been destroyed and over 16,750 firefighters are working to contain the 29 major wildfires across California, according to an international news agency.

(With ANI inputs)