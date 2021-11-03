Immigration Activists Slam Biden Administration Over Shrinking Budget

Amid an influx of migrants moving towards the southern border of the United States, immigration activists have slammed the Biden administration for not tackling the issue properly, reported Washinton Times on Tuesday. The activists said that the Biden administration lacked "courage" to deal with the current crisis. It said chances dimmed for including a pathway to citizenship for newcomers who are in the nation illegally in President Biden's social spending bill. On the other hand, Democrats are planning to implement a less expansive plan to create a DACA-like deportation amnesty. They said that the Democrats are continuously shrinking the budget for them.

While speaking to Washington Times, activists warned if they don't see the Biden administration dispensing a $1.75 trillion budget, they would feel annoyed. "It is not pie-in-the-sky, but the bare minimum of how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should deliver for their base," Washinton Times quoted Patrice Lawrence, executive director of the UndocuBlack Network. "A failure to display boldness in this area is a failure overall." While addressing a virtual press conference, the activists noted the "decisions are now largely out of their hands."

Trump also slammed Biden for not taking concrete steps for migrants

Earlier in the last week of October, a Caravan of more than 2,000 immigrants and asylum seekers, who started marching towards the southern border of the United States reached the border state of Chiapas. According to a report by Fox News, the Republican leader said that migrants making their way from the south of Mexico to the US border "must be stopped". Apart from immigrant activists, former US President Donald Trump also slammed the Biden administration for not taking concrete steps on the border migration issue.

"I hope everyone is watching the MASSIVE Caravan pouring through Mexico and headed to our Country. This must be stopped before they reach our Border, or before, Trump said in a statement released on his website on October 27. "Just nine months ago, we had the strongest Border in our Nation’s history. This should have never happened!" Though the official size of the crowd is difficult to comprehend, the media report claimed it might be possible over 4,000 people have been marching towards the US border.

Image: AP