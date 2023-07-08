In Beijing, Yellen Confronts China On Punitive Measures Against American Firms

On her first day of meetings in Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen voiced strong objections to China's punitive actions against foreign companies, highlighting the difficulties faced by American executives doing business in China. The critique came amidst escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses, as Yellen met with top Chinese officials in an effort to ease strain and find common ground.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce, Yellen criticized the Chinese government's treatment of companies with foreign ties and its recent imposition of export controls on critical minerals. According to a report from the New York Times, she emphasized that these actions reinforced the Biden administration's push to reduce reliance on China and bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

US-China tensions remain at an all time high

The Treasury Secretary's remarks shed light on the profound challenges confronting the world's two largest economies as they navigate their differences. Yellen's forceful defense of American industry resonated with executives from major US companies, who have been grappling with what they perceive as a hostile business environment in China.

During her meetings with Chinese counterparts, including Premier Li Qiang, Yellen conveyed the concerns raised by the US business community. She specifically highlighted China's use of nonmarket tools, such as expanded subsidies for state-owned enterprises and domestic firms, as well as barriers to market access for foreign companies. Yellen expressed deep unease over the recent punitive actions taken against American firms, underscoring the need for a fair and level playing field.

First visit by American Treasury Secretary in 4 years

Yellen's visit to China marks the first trip by a Treasury Secretary in four years. The discussions aim to address contentious issues. Yellen's concerns echoed recent incidents involving American firms operating in China.

In March, Chinese authorities detained five Chinese nationals working for the Mintz Group, a US consulting company, and subsequently closed its Beijing branch. The following month, employees at Bain & Company, a US management consulting firm, faced questioning by Chinese authorities in its Shanghai office.

Can economy be seperated from security?

These instances of scrutiny on American businesses came on the heels of restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on China's access to critical semiconductor-manufacturing technology. As Yellen continues her discussions in Beijing, the spotlight remains on the tensions between the United States and China. Both sides are grappling with the complex task of finding common ground, resolving differences, and establishing a framework for more equitable economic engagement.

“The United States will, in certain circumstances, need to pursue targeted actions to protect its national security. However, we should not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that needlessly worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said in her speech.

The outcome of these high-stakes negotiations will have far-reaching implications for the global economic landscape and the future trajectory of US-China relations. Any resolution is highly unlikely.