In Russia-Ukraine War, Next Six Months Will Be 'absolutely Crucial', Says CIA Official

The next six months will be “absolutely crucial” in determining the final outcome of the war in Ukraine, said Bill Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on Thursday during his address at Georgetown University, reported CNN. He also asserted that Putin believes that he might “grind down” Ukraine, while political fatigue will grip Europe and the United States will become distracted. This statement comes after the CIA conducted an assessment of the unabated war.

“I think what’s going to be the key — because we do not assess that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is serious about negotiations — the key is going to be on the battlefield in the next six months, it seems to us,” said Burns, addressing an audience at Georgetown University.

Burns continued, “Puncturing Putin’s hubris, making clear that he’s not only not going to be able to advance further in Ukraine, but as every month goes by, he runs a greater and greater risk of losing the territory he’s illegally seized so far.” Russia's leader, Putin is “betting that he can make time work for him,” said Burns.

Russian air raids at Kramatorsk

Meanwhile, Russian troops targeted the city of Kramatorsk and a fresh barrage of Russian missiles ripped the city located in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, reported CNN. Screaming civilians scrambled to find shelter as thick plumes went into the air. At least five people were wounded in the Russian missile attack, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region military administration. Soon after the attack, Ukrainian paramedics rushed to the scene to treat at least one of the civilians who was seriously injured.

“They damaged 13 two-story buildings, three four-story buildings, a children’s clinic and school, garages and cars,” Kyrylenko said. “Russians confirm their status as terrorists every day,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, "Kramatorsk. Russian terrorists have hit the city with a ballistic missile leading to civilian casualties. Some people are still under the rubble. No goal other than terror. The only way to stop Russian terrorism is to defeat it. By tanks. Fighter jets. Long-range missiles." With the tweet, he also shared gut-wrenching photos of the attack by Russian troops on February 2.