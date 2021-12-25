In US' California Beach, Male Surfer Killed In Shark Attack On Christmas Eve

Morro Bay Harbor Department stated that on Christmas Eve, a male surfer was killed in a shark attack in Morro Bay, California, US. The Harbor Department issued a statement saying that after they heard about the attack, the Harbor, Police and Fire Departments rushed to the male victim, who was unresponsive on the beach after he was retrieved from the sea, as per a CNN report. The Department also stated that the man was suffering from an apparent shark attack.

Harbor Director Eric Endersby stated that the male surfer was discovered around 10:48 am off the beach at Morro Bay State Park. Endersby claims that when they arrived at the scene a female surfer was assisting the victim, but after their arrival they took control. Endersby believes that the assault was recent based on the condition of the surfer's body, who may have been killed by a great white shark, according to Daily Mail. There were no obvious witnesses to the surfer's death, but personnel will continue to monitor the region in search of the shark.

San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office identified the victim

The man was declared dead at the scene. Endersby noted that the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim and is working to notify about his death to the people closest to him before revealing the victim's name. Endersby said that it is a tragedy and their hearts go out to the family of the victim. While beaches in the Morro Bay and State Parks region are now open, officials have warned beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours.

According to CNN, Endersby remarked that it is a terrible accident and thanked the rain and wind, which have halted the surf for the time being. He stated that because of the rain there are not many surfers at this time. Representatives from the state parks are presently examining the accident.

80 officially documented and verified shark attack

Morro Bay is located around 320 kilometres north of Los Angeles. There have been 80 officially documented and verified shark attacks globally this year, according to Daily Mail. In the United States this year, there have been 41 shark attacks, out of which 26 were in Florida, 7 in Hawaii, 3 in California.

Image: Unsplash