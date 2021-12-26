In US, Father & 2 Sons Die In House Blaze Likely Caused By Electrical Issues

In a shocking incident, three people were reported dead on December 25 following an electric short circuit that happened near a Christmas tree inside the house. According to a CCN report, the deceased were identified as a father and two school-aged children. The incident occurred in the Quakertown area, Pennsylvania, US. "The area of origin was a Christmas tree, so we're not sure if it's because of the electricity or a dried-up old Christmas tree." said Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm.

Taking to Facebook, the Quakertown Community School District said, "It is with unbearable sorrow that we share with you this Christmas morning the tragic news that the King family, in a house fire early this morning, lost their father [Eric] and two Richland Elementary School students." All five members of the family were asleep on the second floor of the house when the fire broke out. People who were present at the sight made several attempts to get into the house but couldn't succeed due to the magnitude of the blaze, said the fire marshal.

US: Dad and 2 sons die in house blaze

"It was too dangerous to get inside on the front side of the building with the fire. The front door and front window were blocked; the fire was advancing on the entire home at that point. It was very difficult for firefighters to make a safe entry. It took a while, Whilem told CNN. "After firefighters entered the home, they found the bodies of Eric King, 41, and his two sons on the second floor," added the Fire Marshal. The mother and her son sustained minor injuries and were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital. The dead bodies are likely to be sent to the coroner's office for an autopsy, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Bucks said. However, the officials have not confirmed the exact cause of the fire. The fire also claimed the lives of two family dogs.

