Independence Day 2022: Indian Diaspora Hoists Tiranga At Historic Times Square In New York

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the Indian National Flag (Tiranga) was hoisted at Times Square in New York. The Federation of Indian Association - New York metropolitan area organised the event and the Tricolour was hoisted by Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also present.

Famous Indian music composers Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan made the event special by gracing the event. Mahadevan performed by singing a patriotic song "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu." The Indian diaspora present at the event sang along, while celebrating 75 years of India's Independence on an emotional note, far away from home.

Hundreds of people present there watched the unfurling of the National flag at the historic location. The Empire Star Building was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag with an aerial display of a 220-feet high tricolour over the Hudson river.

The event is said to be a part of the 75 years of Independence Day free meal drive organised by the Hindu Forum Canada where they initiated a 75,000 free vegetarian meal campaign to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the Greater Toronto Area.

India's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Meanwhile, back home, people from all across the country are actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops. In his 90-minute Independence Day address at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the roadmap for the next 25 years by listing five pledges. The Prime Minister also vowed to escalate the fight against corruption and nepotism in all fields.

It is worth mentioning that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started on August 13 and will continue till August 15, is an initiative by the Centre to invoke patriotism in every citizen.

