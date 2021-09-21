India A Leading Voice Of Developing World, Will Take Up Burning Issues At UNGA: Tirumurthi

India is a leading voice for the developing world as well as for members of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), TS Tirumurti, who serves as India’s Permanent Representative to the UN said on Monday. The top Indian diplomat is currently in New York to attend the annual UNGA meet along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The much-awaited meet is expected to witness participation of more than 100 world leaders with thrust being on COVID recovery, tackling climate change and terrorism, and women empowerment amongst others.

"There are expectations that India as a leading voice for developing world as well as the member of Security Council will use its voice to take up global issues such as climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, women's empowerment and their participation in government structures, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, UNSC reforms etc,” Tirumurthi told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Delighted to welcome External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to New York for #UNGA High Level Week and related engagements pic.twitter.com/wYAN64r3pD — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 20, 2021

'PM's speech is most awaited'

The UNGA will also mark the presence of PM Narendra Modi, who will address the summit on 25 September. Asserting that PM Modi’s speech is “one of the most awaited” speeches at the conference, Tirumurthi said that the Indian leader has always brought into light some of the core issues in the world as well as given a global platform to his countries achievements, specifically on the domestic front. It is worth mentioning that PM Modi plans to use his US trip to hold bilateral talks with American President Joe Biden.

"As you know Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the high-level segment of the 76th session of UNGA on 25th September morning. The theme for this year's General Debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people and revitalize the United Nations," Tirumurthi said on Monday.

PM Modi's name appeared on the provisional list of speakers published by the UN along with other world leaders who have already started to converge at the United Nations headquarters. US President Biden will also address the UNGA where he is expected to lay emphasis on ending the military engagement in Afghanistan, and the United States’ new chapter of "intensive diplomacy," an official administrative source told agencies.

Image: ANI/PTI