India-US Reiterate Their Commitment To Counter-terrorism

The U.S. Secretary of state Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esperon welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to Washington for the second round of the annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The Ministers resolved to work together towards a robust India-US strategic global partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump's shared vision towards strengthening the bilateral relations.

The ministers also noted that "the deepening strategic partnership between the United States and India is rooted in shared values of freedom, justice, human rights, and commitment to the rule of law”.

Strong Global Partnership

During the meeting, ministers from both the nations reiterated their commitment to a “free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region”. They also appreciated the convergence in their respective Indo-Pacific visions. Reiterating their support and vision for “ASEAN centrality, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, and sustainable and transparent infrastructure investment”, the leaders “reaffirmed that close India-US cooperation is instrumental in promoting security and prosperity in the broader Indo-Pacific region and beyond”.

An Enduring Defense and Counter-terrorism Partnership

2+2 which started in 2018 is seen as an important initiative towards strengthening India-US partnership in fighting terrorism. During the meeting, the ministers “committed to a common vision for the India-US Major Defense Partnership". A partnership “that recognizes their countries’ shared desire to build a comprehensive, enduring, and mutually beneficial defense partnership” to “expand all aspects of their security and defense cooperation”.

With this vision, the two countries also seek to “expand military-to-military cooperation and improve the defense and security partnership in the coming year”.

Shared Leadership in Science and Space

India and the U.S. are planning to collaborate in the field of science with innovation at the heart of ṭhe partnership. Ministers from both the countries welcomed the "conclusion of a new Science and Technology (S&T) Agreement, which will further strengthen collaboration on science and technology, particle research, and innovation”.

They celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and the founding of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The representatives recognized “space cooperation, including Earth science and lunar exploration as a unique facet of the U.S.-India partnership”.

