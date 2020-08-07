Indian Envoy Sandhu & US Senators Discuss Ways To Tackle COVID-19, India-US Strategic Ties

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday spoke to US Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana on US-India people to people connect and experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a pleasure speaking to @SenBillCassidy from Louisiana this morning. Discussed the India - US people to people connect, experiences in fighting the pandemic ; our strategic partnership & co-operation with Africa and Latin America. — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 6, 2020

Advancing bilateral collaboration is a priority

The Indian envoy to the US also spoke to Ohio-based senator Rob Portman on strengthening of India-US strategic partnership, in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, science, and health. Their talks also focused on advancing bilateral collaboration.

"It was good to connect with Senrator Rob Portman of Ohio. Discussed deepening of India-US Strategic Partnership, cooperation in areas of counter-terrorism, trade, science, and health. Advancing our bilateral collaboration is a priority in these times," he said in another tweet.

Sandhu further has said that the strength of the India-US strategic partnership would be central in the times ahead.

In his recent article in a US magazine, Sandhu said that India and the US worked together amid the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain the integrity of product supplies, under stress from shortages or dependency on single country sources.

COVID-19 Situation in India

India recorded 62,482 cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload of COVID-19 cases to 20,23,821, according to the data collated from state governments. India has the fastest growth rate of the infection (3.1%). Globally, the death toll from the virus has crossed the 7-lakh mark, with over 18 million infections worldwide.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 11,514 new cases Rereported on Thursday. The state reported its highest single-day count of Coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 4,79,779, data from the state health department revealed. The Coronavirus death toll in the state reached 16,792 after 316 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease while the number of recovered patients rose by 10,854 in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 3,16,375.

