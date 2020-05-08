Indian-origin Doctors Die Due To COVID-19 In New Jersey, Governor Offers Condolences

A father-daughter duo of Indian origin doctors has reportedly died due to COVID-19 infection in New Jersey, US. The state’s governor, Phil Murphy described their demise as "particularly tough" and hailed them for 'dedicating their lives" to helping others. New Jersey is the second-worst hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic with 135,106 cases.

Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna and Dr. Priya Khanna were father and daughter. They both dedicated their lives to helping others. This is a family dedicated to health and medicine. Our words cannot amply express our condolences. pic.twitter.com/aLGCZETrWT — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 7, 2020

78-year-old Satyender Dev Khanna was a surgeon who served as both as staff and head of surgical departments in multiple hospitals across the American state while his 43-year-old daughter Priya Khanna was a double board-certified in both internal medicine and Nephrology and was Chief of Residents at Union Hospital.

According to reports, Satyender passed away at Clara Maass Medical Centre after serving there for more than 35 years. Describing their colleague, hospital medics asserted that he was a “gentle and caring physician". Meanwhile, Murphy described him as a "pioneering surgeon" who was one of the first surgeons to conduct laparoscopic surgery in the state. He also revealed that the doctor liked bicycling and would often bike along with Jersey shore as an escape from the daily hustle.

"And for a doctor, I''m not one, but I would bet, I don't think there could be a more fitting way to be remembered, or a nurse or a healthcare worker of any kind," Murphy said.

Priya Khanna did all of her medical training in New Jersey and then did her fellowship in nephrology in South Jersey with the Cooper Health System. Like her father, she too worked at Clara Maass, where she died. The Governor revealed that she was a medical director at two dialysis centres in Essex County and “took pride” in teaching the next-gen of doctors.

"Priya will be remembered as a caring and selfless person who put others first. And even while in the hospital, fighting her own battle, she continued to check up on her mom and dad and her family," Murphy added.

The governor also spoke with Satyender's wife Komlish Khanna. Komlish is reportedly a paediatrician and has two more daughters besides Priya. Sugandha Khanna is an emergency medicine physician while Anisha Khanna is a paediatrician. “This is a family, by the way, dedicated to health and medicine," Murphy said about the family.

