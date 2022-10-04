A case of abduction has come to light in the United States where an 8-month-old baby along with her Indian parents were among four people have reportedly been abducted from California’s Merced County on Monday, stated the police authorities.

BREAKING NEWS – KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY



The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating four missing persons. Read more here: https://t.co/BXJI1QNghY pic.twitter.com/7KmhNP36nY — Merced County Sheriff's Office (@MercedSheriff) October 4, 2022

The Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the victims of the abduction as 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, reported ABC 10.

The victims were taken forcefully by an armed suspect

Further revealing in the statement, the authorities described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. However, not much detail about the incident of abduction and the circumstances under which it took place has been released as the investigation is still ongoing and in its early stages. However, the authorities have established that the four victims were taken against their will from a business on the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

As per reports, the site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with restaurants and retailers.

Additionally, the investigating authorities have not been able to identify a possible motive behind the abduction but released a photograph of the suspect on the Twitter handle of Merced County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE! We believe this to be the suspect in today's kidnapping. Read more here: https://t.co/AbGguFSG8O pic.twitter.com/EFzjTpQBx7 — Merced County Sheriff's Office (@MercedSheriff) October 4, 2022

“He is described as a light-complected male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie. We consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous,” a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office stated as the authorities advised the general public not to approach the man.

Previously, in the year 2019, a similar case of abduction had come to light when an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre, owner of a digital marketing company in the US was abducted from his posh California home and later found dead in his girlfriend's car.