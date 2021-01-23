Iran Calls On US Prez Joe Biden To 'unconditionally' Lift US Sanctions

Days after Biden and Harris assumed Office, Iran called on the new US administration to “unconditionally” lift sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump on the Islamic republic. While taking to Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shared his op-ed article published in Foreign Affairs magazine and said that the US has a “fundamental choice to make”. Zarif said that the new administration can embrace the “failed policies” of Trump or they “can choose a better path” by ending the former President’s policies and seek peace and comity.

The new US administration has a fundamental choice to make:



It can embrace the failed policies of its predecessor, and continue down the path of contempt for int'l cooperation & int'l law.



Or, it can reject failed assumptions & seek peace and comity.https://t.co/kXDDEA99NM — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 22, 2021

READ: Twitter Suspends One Of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Account After Revenge Threat To Trump

The 2015 nuclear deal has been largely in tatter since Trump withdrew from it unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions as part of a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed between Iran, the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany. It offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear ambitions and guarantees it would not seek an atomic bomb. Iran has maintained that it has only pursued a civilian nuclear energy programme, however, Trump withdrew from the deal and bolstered sanctions on Tehran in a bid to force them into talks on a broader agreement that also addressed its ballistic missile programs and support for proxies around the Middle East.

In the op-ed piece, Zarif wrote, “Biden can begin by removing all sanctions imposed since Trump assumed office and seek to re-enter and abide by the 2015 nuclear deal without altering its painstakingly negotiated terms”.

“In turn, Iran would reverse all the remedial measures it has taken in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal,” he said while also added that the “initiative squarely rests with Washington”.

READ: 'Soleimani's Killer Must Face Vengeance': Iran Threatens Trump As He Leaves Office

Iran signals readiness to engage with Biden

The US-Iran relations slumped to its all-time low during Trump's rule, worse than it was after the 1979 overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's regime. The Trump administration not only withdrew the United States from the Obama-era nuclear deal but also reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran. However, Joe Biden has hinted at rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal, giving Iran hope that things could return back to normal under his administration.

Antony Blinken, who has been nominated by Biden as his Secretary of State, on Tuesday, said that the new administration will make a quick decision on whether to rejoin the Iran deal. The Iranian government, on the other hand, has signalled a readiness to engage with Biden. Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that his country is willing to fulfil its commitment under the 2015 nuclear deal if Washington returns back to the agreement.

READ: Maduro Sent Letter To Iran's Leader Accrediting US Fugitive

READ: Amid Crippling Sanctions, Iran Traders Seek Lifeline In Iraq