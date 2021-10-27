'ISIS-K Attack On US Next Year A Real Possibility', Reveals Pentagon Official

The United States has an imminent threat from ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province) based in Afghanistan, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday while speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee. According to an assessment by the US intelligence agency, the terrorist group could be capable of carrying out attacks on the US next year, CNN reported, quoting Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, Colin Kahl.

Even though the group is currently not capable of doing so, it could generate the capability in 6 to 12 months, Kahl told the congressmen. Similar remarks were made by Chairman of Joint Chief of Staffs, General Mark Milley in September.

"It's a real possibility in the not too distant future - 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 months, that kind of timeframe - for reconstitution of al Qaeda or ISIS," CNN reported, citing Milley. He also added that the terrorist outfit sought "ungoverned spaces" to thrive apart from restoring armaments for a bounce back.

It is to be noted that in an attack, ISIS-K killed 13 US service members in late August in Kabul. With a "cadre of few thousand" fighters, the group could still strike America as there is no intervention from the US or its Allies, Director of the Operations for the Military Joint Staff, Lt. General James Mingus told the lawmakers on Tuesday.

"ISIS-K and Taliban are moral enemies"

Speaking about the role of the Taliban in mitigating ISIS-K danger, Under Secretary Kahl asserted, "It is our assessment that the Taliban and Isis-K are mortal enemies. So the Taliban is highly motivated to go after Isis-K."

However, the Taliban's preparedness is yet to be determined in the matter, the Guardian reported quoting the official. He also added that the US "needs to be vigilant" in disrupting the jihadist groups like Al-Qaeda and IS so that they do not become capable of striking.

Meanwhile, the US has continued talks with Pakistan to keep the airline communication open in order to ensure flying surveillance drones over Afghanistan. Washington has also amped up talks with Afghan neighbours looking for options that will allow the former to stay "closer" and draw support.

However, Washington is yet to make a significant approach in the matter, CNN reported, quoting Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday.

Image: AP/ @DOD_Policy/Twitter