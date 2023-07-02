Israel To Purchase 3rd Squadron Of F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets In USD $3 Billion Deal

Israel will buy a third squadron of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States. The deal, that was announced by the Israel Defence Ministry on Feburary 7, 2023, is worth 3 billion USD.



While Israel is already operating these high stealth aircraft, this deal will take the total number of F-35s to 75 in the Israeli air force. This deal will be financed by aid from the United States Grant to Israeli defence services and will enhance the firepower of the Israeli air force to counter enemy threats.

About Israel’s F35 Lightning II Stealth fighter jets

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multi-role combat aircraft. It is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world. The F35 gives pilots a critical advantage against any adversary, enabling them to execute their missions and come home safely.



Additionally, it can conduct electronic warfare and conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. With Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems as main partners, Lockheed Martin is the primary F-35 contractor. There are three primary versions of the fighter jet: the F-35A for conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL), the F-35B for short takeoff and landing (STOVL), and the F-35C for carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) operations.



The F-35 is a family of single-engine, supersonic, stealth-role multi-fighters. To achieve a high level of situational awareness and long-range lethality, it places a strong emphasis on low observables, sophisticated avionics, and sensor fusion. The United States Air Force (USAF) considers this aircraft as the primary strike fighter for conducting suppression of enemy air defence (SEAD) missions, owing to its advanced sensors and mission systems.



It is the most advanced node in a 21st-century security network-centric architecture. In the highly contested battlespace versus peer adversaries, dominance will be determined by the ability to securely connect high-tech platforms to share information across all the domains- i.e. land, sea, air, space and cyber. It is more than just a fighter jet, it is a powerful force multiplier with advanced sensors and communications suites operating close to the battlefield and from an elevated position significantly enhancing the capabilities of networked airborne, maritime, space, surface and ground-based platforms.



The F-35 Lightning II's Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) is a lightweight, high-performance, and versatile system that offers accurate air-to-air and air-to-surface targeting. Integrating the JASSM, LRSAM and new technologies into the F-35 suite continues to increase the multirole mission capabilities helping to continue to make the F-35 the most lethal, stealthy and survivable aircraft in the world.



It plays an integral role in 21st-century security. It gathers, analyses, and effortlessly shares crucial information across platforms and services using its cutting-edge sensors and connectivity. Israel is the first country after the US to acquire the F-35 fighters. The 3 billion dollar deal will strengthen the Israeli air force to counter any major threats to its lands.