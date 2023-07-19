It's Neither Trump Nor Barack Obama, Check Out Who Is The Most Popular Ex-US President

Republican leader Donald Trump has scored one of the lowest ratings as the former United States President in the new Gallup survey on the former American presidents. Trump lags behind several of his predecessors, as the firm asked Americans if they approved of the former President as their favourite. Trump received an approval rating of just 46 percent becoming one of the least preferred former leaders by most Americans.

Trump included in Gallop survey first time

Gallup measures the past presidents’ retrospective approval ratings since 1990, and this year’s poll was conducted on June 1-22. It included nine of the last 11 presidents of the United States. This included Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford, on whom at least 20% of Americans did not provide an opinion five years ago. The survey asked the Americans if they approved of former President Trump who has started to campaign ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump was included in the Gallup survey for the first time. At least 1,013 adults from across 50 US states participated in the polling. Trump's retrospective rating was found to be higher than Gallup's average approval rating when he was in the Oval office.

"Not only do retrospective approval ratings tend to improve over time, but they also are generally higher than presidents' average job approval ratings while they were in office," Gallup said in report published on Tuesday, July 18.

John F. Kennedy was listed as the most highly-rated former president of the US. As Gallup asked the Americans whether they approve or disapprove of the job each did as president, an estimated 90% said that they favoured Kennedy. Ronald Reagan’s rating was in second place trailing by 21 percentage points. Only Richard Nixon's rating remained lower than his average during his term, according to the survey. Nixon's approval rating was just 34 percent in Gallup's survey. Ronald Reagan, a Republican, scored 69 percent approval and 28 percent disapproval. Ex-president Barack Obama scored a rating of 63 per cent in the poll, compared to 37 percent who disapproved of him. Meanwhile George H. W. Bush had 66 percent approval and 32 percent disapproval. Bill Clinton’s approval rating has dropped four points, from 62% to 58%. There was a seven-point decline in his rating between 2010 and 2018. Ford and former President Lyndon B. Johnson were the two former presidents who weren't included in the Gallup's survey.