Ivana Trump Gifted Ex-nanny $1m Condo In Will, What Did Donald Trump Get?

Former Republican leader Donald Trump's deceased ex-wife gifted a life-changing $1 million Florida condo to her former nanny Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trump family, and snubbed her ex-husband Donald, according to the reports. Her $34 million estate was divided amongst her children, friends, and charity and had no mention of Trump.

Ivana died last July, 2022, and gave away her wealth to her children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr, distributing her $26.5m townhouse in New York City, Florida condo worth over $1m to the nanny. According to Forbes, which accessed the probate documents, Trump "got nothing".

$34 million estate to be divided among Eric, Don Jr, and Ivanka

Ivana who dies after tragically falling from a seven-story staircase last summer itemized all her possessions including the dog, clothes, and multi-million dollar properties, cherished items, all of which she willed to a former nanny. Her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, hasn't received any share of the possessions that his ex-wife left behind.

The $34 million estate was to be divided among Eric, Don Jr, and Ivanka, the document revealed. She also left a luxurious Upper East Side home to her three children who have reportedly been trying to sell it for $ 26.5 million, Forbes reported. The will does not make much difference to Trump's daughter Ivanka whose worth is estimated to be around $ 375 million after she married in Jared Kushner's family.

"Dorothy is my second mother," Trump's son Eric Trump had mentioned in his mother's book Raising Trump. "She's raised me since I was a baby, and we are incredibly close - inseparable. I love her immensely," he was quoted as saying. It comes as no surprise that Trump had no mention in Ivana's will as the two had a chaotic relationship and a divorce after their high-profile marriage ended. Trump was rumoured to have had an affair in 1989 with 26-year-old Marla Maples.

“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said: ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’” Ivana revealed in her 2017 memoir. “I said: ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock," she further revealed Trump and his former wife reached a settlement in 1992 that coincided with a prenuptial agreement.