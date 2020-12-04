Ivanka Trump Under Investigation For Alleged Misuse of Not-for-profit Funds

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is being probed about the alleged misuse of the not-for-profit funds. As per BBC reports, US lawmakers have questioned the senior White House adviser about the inappropriately used funds by President Donald Trump's inauguration committee.

Ivanka, however, rejected the allegations saying that the probe was a "waste of taxpayer dollars”. According to sources of ABC, the Washington DC Attorney-General's office filed a legal lawsuit alleging that the inauguration committee benefitted from $1 million in improper funds to the US president's Washington DC hotel in the year 2017.

Read: Mary Trump: President Donald Trump Is 'cruel And Traitorous'

While Trump brushed the inquiry off calling it 'politically motivated', the attorneys thoroughly discussed the mismanagement and fraud of the donor funds as per the court’s new filing. CNN on Wednesday first reported that Ivanka was called for an interrogation at Washington, DC attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office subpoenaed the major records from Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr, and several other allies of Trump and members of the inaugural committee.

In a tweet, Ivanka Trump said that she had wasted close to 5 hours at an inquiry at the 'Democratic' DC attorney general’s office, and claimed that the probe meant to politically malign the republican party’s reputation.

Read: Trump Expected To Flex Pardon Powers On Way Out Door

As per reports, at least $1 million ($1.34 million) in funding was utilized to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel. Trump’s property received donors funds as part of a scheme to "grossly overpay" Trump’s own allies and family, the District of Columbia's Attorney-General Karl Racine told ABC.

Politically motivated

Condemning the probe, Ivanka wrote online, "This 'inquiry' is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness and waste of taxpayer dollars." Last month, the attorneys questioned Thomas Barrack Jr, President Trump’s good friend who chaired the inaugural committee — and others. However, Barrack justified the funding, saying, that the district law requires non-profits to use their funds for their stated public purpose.

(Image Credits: AP)

Read: Trump Expected To Sign Bill Passed By US House Aimed At Targeting Chinese Firms

Read: Prepared To Accept Election Defeat If It Is 'accurate' Result, Says Trump