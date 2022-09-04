'I've To Do It Again': Trump Hints At Running For 2024 Presidency; Cites 'lead' Over Biden

Former US President Donald Trump has hinted that he may run for the post of President again in 2024 by saying, "I may just have to do it again".

Shortly after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate for allegedly mishandling classified documents, Trump was out on a campaign run in the western state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

At the event, while addressing his supporters, Trump said, "We are leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls. So I may just have to do it again. Stay tuned. I have to do it again."

Earlier, in the month July, Trump had already made up his mind about running for President again in 2024. During an interview with New York Magazine, he had said that the only question in his mind was when to announce his decision, adding that "it is just a matter of time".

Tensions high between Trump and Biden

Joe Biden's recent speech in Philadelphia has drawn criticism from former US President Donald Trump, who called it the most "vicious, hateful, and divisive" statement ever made by an American president. The criticism from Trump came a day after Biden attacked his predecessor and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) presidential campaign. In his remarks, Biden termed Republicans "connected with radical MAGA ideology" and urged people to reject their leader.

While campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth, Trump also slammed the incumbent President and said Biden not only called him a threat to American democracy but also to 75 million citizens.

Trump, while defending his MAGA movement, claimed that the 79-year-old president may be suffering from "cognitive decline". The ex-Prez took to his social media platform Truth Social and said, "Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America."

FBI raids Trump's estate over leak of classified documents

It is significant to note that on August 8, the FBI conducted a raid at Donald Trump's estate as part of a probe into whether the former president stole secret documents from the White House.

FBI recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from his Florida-based residence last month. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorized to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Despite the revelation of such crucial information, President Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects.