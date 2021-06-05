Jack Dorsey Heckled At Bitcoin 2021 Conference Over 'undue Censorship' Rules On Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was heckled at the Bitcoin 2021 conference on Friday after one of the attendees accused him of 'undue censorship of free speech' on Twitter during the discussion. The attendee identified as Laura Loomer heckled Dorsey during the conference in Miami and accused him of being a 'giant hypocrite about censorship and freedom of speech. She also raised questions on Twitter's censorship rules alleging that Jack Dorsey was 'interfering' with people's rights. "Censorship is a human rights violation," she said.

According to US-based entertainment news company Meaww, Laura had been banned by Twitter in 2018 after she posted a tweet about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. one of the two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, and accused her of being "anti-Jewish". She also alleged that Omar's religion pushed homophobia and abuse of women.

After LauraLoomer publically heckled the Twitter CEO at the Bitcoin 2021 conference, she was quickly escorted out.

Twitter CEO hails bitcoins

Jack Dorsey's address at Bitcoin 2021 conference comes after he openly advocated support for the cryptocurrency saying that it “changes everything for the better.” He also added that he along with the others would "forever" work to improve the cryptocurrency saying that “no single person or institution will be able to change it (cryptocurrency) or stop it."

The remarks come days after SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his electric car manufacturing company Tesla would stop accepting payments in Bitcoin. Musk stated that Bitcoin’s "increasing use of fossil fuels especially coal," harmed the environment and was the basis for his company’s decision. He also openly criticized Bitcoin mining on his Twitter account as he announced the decision. This had created a massive disruption in the cryptocurrency markets with the price of Bitcoin plummeting sharply over days.