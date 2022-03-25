Jeffery Epstein's Private Islands In Caribbean Up For Sale For $125 Million

Two of Jeffery Epstein's private islands, Great St James and Little St James in the Caribbean are up for sale. As per the reports of the Wall Street Journal, the price of the two islands in the US Virgin Islands has been marketed for $125 million. Great St James, which is the larger island is over 160 acres in size. It is mostly undeveloped, with only a few structures and a marine preserve. Little St James is a 70-acre island that contains a helipad, a private dock, two pools, three private beaches, a gym, in addition to four guest villas.

Court filings suggest that Epstein brought women and girls some as young as 11 years old to Little St James, where he trafficked, sexually assaulted, and held them, hostage, his victims, according to US Virgin Islands officials. Daniel Weiner, an attorney representing the Epstein estate stated that the proceeds from the sale of the islands would go toward the estate's resolution of ongoing lawsuits and estate operating expenditures, according to the Guardian. He claims that $121 million from Epstein's estate has already been used to reimburse victims of the late financier and sex offender through the Epstein victims' compensation scheme.

Islands are currently subject to criminal activity liens

During Epstein's former girlfriend and now-convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 trial, it was revealed that Epstein preferred to refer to Little St. James as "Little St. Jeff's," while locals referred to it as "Pedophile Island." Attorney General Denise George of the US Virgin Islands launched a civil racketeering case against Epstein's estate in 2020, and the islands are currently subject to criminal activity liens.

Epstein is said to have hosted a number of high-profile visitors to the islands

Over the years, Epstein is said to have hosted a number of high-profile visitors to the islands, and one of his alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, claimed in a civil case that Prince Andrew molested her on the island. After being arrested on sex-trafficking allegations, Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019. He was on the verge of a federal trial in Manhattan after pleading guilty to sex assaults in Florida years before. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and related offences in New York last December for procuring females with her ex-boyfriend, Epstein.

Image: AP