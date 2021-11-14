Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Alleges Assault, Abuse By Prison Guards

Ghislaine Maxwell who has been charged with being an accomplice of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alleged in an interview that she was assaulted by prison guard officers and made to suffer a long list of terrible circumstances whilst she has been waiting for her sex trafficking trial in a Brooklyn prison. During an interview with Daily Mail at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, the 59-year-old Maxwell claimed, “I have been assaulted and abused for almost a year and a half,” New York Post reported.

The accused associate of Jeffrey Epstein has voiced several complaints in which she revealed that food in the Brooklyn prison is terrible and sleeping arrangements in the cell where she has been confined since her arrest in July 2020 is below par. Maxwell alleged that she was compelled to stop taking showers due to "creepy" guards staring at her. "I haven’t slept without lights on – fluorescent lights that have damaged my eyes – or been allowed to sleep without constant interruptions," Maxwell was quoted by New York Post as saying.

Ghislaine Maxwell complains about Brooklyn prison

Maxwell went on to complain to the publication that she has been feeling weak and doesn't have any stamina left. She further claimed that she is utterly exhausted and the condition is so bad that even her own pair of shoes do not fit properly. She further griped on the fact that the prison has given her terrible things to eat which includes apples infected with maggots.

Furthermore, Maxwell mentioned that she has rats in her cell and said that whenever she uses the washroom which is "basically a loo with an open sewer drain pipe", she witnesses rats. “I told the guards, but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a guard, who screamed in terror,” she said. She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the jail's sewage system.

Maxwell can face 80 years in prison if proven guilty

To an eight-count indictment that includes sex-trafficking allegations, Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. If she is found guilty during the trial which will commence next week, she will face a punishment of up to 80 years in prison. In addition to this, for the fourth time this week, Maxwell has been denied bail, New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Maxwell worries that receiving a fair trial would be difficult due to the bad media coverage about her in this case. Yet, on the other hand, Roberts Giuffre of Virginia, who claims Maxwell trafficked her three times to Britain's Prince Andrew while she was young, is set to testify during Maxwell's trial.

(Image: AP)