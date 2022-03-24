Jill Biden Was Upset About US President Joe Biden Choosing Kamala Harris As VP: Report

US President Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as running mate and won the 2020 presidential elections, making Harris vice president. According to a new book, US First Lady Jill Biden was not happy over President Biden’s decision to pick Harris as running mate. The book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th President claimed that the First Lady had an outburst over a 2019 debate where Harris faced off with Biden in the Democratic primary.

US First Lady Jill Biden was angry at Joe Biden’s decision to run alongside incumbent vice president Kamala Harris. “There are millions of people in the United States. Why…do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?”, Jill Biden was quoted as saying in the book, ‘This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future’, as cited by Politico. The book written by the New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns sheds light on the election that saw Biden take over the White House as President. The book is due to be published on May 3.

US First Lady was angry at US VP over her attack on Biden

Jill’s reaction in the book refers to when Harris faced off with Biden during a 2019 debate. During the debate, Harris launched an attack on the current President and called him out for the way he described his past working relationship with two segregationist lawmakers. She had insinuated Biden of having been a racist in the past when he opposed bussing, a way of racially integrating public schools during his term as a senator in the 1970s. Biden was reportedly hurt by the accusation made by Harris.

“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris had said during the faceoff with Biden in the Democratic primary. “But I also believe – and it’s personal, and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country,” the US VP had said.

However, Politico also reported that Jill Biden chose against making any comments on the book excerpts that showed her in light against Harris. “Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events – some accurate, some inaccurate. The first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them,” a spokesman for Jill Biden, Michael Larosa told Politico in response to queries.

(Image: AP)