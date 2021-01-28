Joe Biden Administration Suspends Sale Of F-35 Fighter Jets To UAE

US President Joe Biden's administration has decided to halt several arms sales approved by the previous administration including a significant deal with United Arab Emirates (UAE) involving F-35 fighter jets. In the first press conference as the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that the administration wants to 'ensure full understanding' of the arms sale and examine the deal with the Gulf nation that came after it had signed an agreement to normalise ties with Israel for the first time. After being sworn-in, Blinken said that holding arms sales was customary with the beginning of a new administration.

Antony Blinken said, “We’re also trying to make sure that we have a full understanding of any commitments that may have been made in securing those agreements, and that’s something we’re – we’re looking at right now.”

“Generally speaking, when it comes to arms sales, it is typical at the start of an administration to review any – any pending sales, to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy. So that’s – that’s what we’re doing at this moment,” he added.

Live Now! @SecBlinken hosts a press conference at the U.S. Department of State. https://t.co/1H31uAxpuB — Department of State (@StateDept) January 27, 2021

US sale to UAE: Potential shift in regional power

The 45th US administration agreed to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following its peace agreement with Israel, former US lawmaker had said while noting the sale’s potential to shift the regional power balance. The Eliot Engel the former Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said on October 29 that the Donald Trump administration had finally moved forward with the deal by providing Congress with the required information. He termed the F-35 fighter jets as the “game-changing” aircraft and noted that its sales require “very careful” consideration from the Committee.

Engel had said, “This technology would significantly change the military balance in the Gulf and affect Israel’s military edge. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a game-changing stealth platform boasting advanced strike capability and unique sensor technology.”

“The export of this aircraft requires very careful consideration, and Congress must analyze all of the ramifications. Rushing these sales is not in anyone’s interest,” he added.

