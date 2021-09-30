Joe Biden Administration To Issue Memo To Terminate Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in an official statement released on the DHS website that it will publish a new memorandum to terminate the Donald Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols programme.

The statement came after a Texas judge ordered the federal government to reinstate the rule, which compelled asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting court proceedings.

"The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP. The Department has appealed that injunction," the official release stated.

The release further informed, "A new memorandum terminating MPP will not take effect until the current injunction is lifted by court order. In issuing a new memorandum terminating MPP, the Department intends to address the concerns raised by the courts with respect to the prior memorandum."

DHS also posted an update on Twitter with the image of the official statement. The caption read, "DHS Announces Intention to Issue New Memo Terminating MPP."

DHS is working in good faith to re-start MPP

The DHS also said that while the court injunction remains in effect, the Department has been working in good faith to re-start MPP in compliance with the order, and it will continue to do so. It concluded with assurance that the Department will remain committed to build a safe, orderly and humane immigration system.

In August, the United States Supreme Court had dismissed President Joe Biden's request to overturn an immigration policy enacted by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that compelled thousands of asylum claimants to remain in Mexico while awaiting hearings in the United States.

(Image: AP)