Joe Biden Becomes First Democrat In 28 Years To Win Georgia As Trump Refuses To Concede

Joe Biden became the first Democrat in twenty-eight years to win Georgia as he officially turned the peach state blue. However, Donald Trump still refuses to concede. Biden’s victory in Georgia adds 16 electoral votes to his tally, bringing him to 306.

Joe Biden wings Georgia

Recently, Georgia's top election official announced that there will be 'full by-hand recount in each county’ as requested by the Trump campaign. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a press address that the hand recount will restore confidence in the electoral process, adding that it will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all put together. Raffensperger added that though it would be a mammoth task to recount with hand 5 million ballots, he will work with counties to get the state certification in time.

Georgia’s Rep. Secretary of state also took to Twitter as he wrote, “We are committed to counting every legal ballot. Georgia voters deserve accurate, secure results. We stand by our numbers”. Further, in a separate live-streamed news conference at Atlanta, Raffensperger said, ”With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence”.

Georgia Republican’s comments come just a few days after the Trump campaign accused the democrats of “stealing the election” and made demands for him to resign over accusations of mismanaging the electoral procedures. GOP senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue accused Raffensperger in a press address, saying, that he must resign as he failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. Talking about the counting process, Raffensperger told the reporters that it is a big process and 23,000 ballots will be recounted each hour.

(Image Credits: AP)