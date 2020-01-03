The Debate
Joe Biden Calls Soleimani's Killing 'hugely Escalating Move' By Trump

US News

Former Vice President of US and top presidential candidate in the race for 2020, Joe Biden said that 'no American will mourn' the passing of Soleimani.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Joe Biden

Former Vice President of United States and top presidential candidate in the race for 2020, Joe Biden said that 'no American will mourn' the passing of Qassem Soleimani. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on January 3, along with six others.

Standing against the Republican US President Donald Trump who ordered the killing, Biden feels that Soleimani 'deserved' to be brought to justice for his crimes against the American troops. However, having said that Biden also called it a 'hugely escalatory move' in an 'already dangerous region'. While leading the current field polls, Biden believes that Trump 'tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox' and he owes an explanation to the American people because 'Iran will surely respond'.

Threats from Iran

Biden's statement reassures the threats by Iran after Iranian state television said Soleimani was 'martyred'. The advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani, moreover, threatened the US saying "a harsh retaliation is waiting." 

In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.' Iran summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents the interests of the United States in Iran, on January 3 to condemn the killing of one of its top commanders by US. To assert further on the killing, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

