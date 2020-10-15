Joe Biden Campaign Raises Record-breaking $383 Million In Sept For White House Bid

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $383 million in September for his presidential bid. While taking to Twitter, Biden thanked every person who raised the ‘astounding’ amount and added that he is ‘incredibly humbled’. In a separate tweet, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon also informed that the campaign had $432 million in cash at month’s end for the final five weeks of the race.

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

Biden’s September haul outstripped the $365 million that Democrats raised in the month of August. It also exceeded any single month fundraising amount in previous presidential general elections despite largely online fundraisers due to coronavirus pandemic.

While Trump campaign has not yet announced its September total, it is believed that Biden’s haul will likely bolster his financial advantage over the US President ahead of the November 3 election. The former vice president has held a significant lead over Trump in national polls for months and the latest figure cap a stunning turnaround for him.

US Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at Democratic National Convention on August 18 for 2020 elections scheduled in November. The former vice-president formally became Democratic nominee in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states after failing to win the White House bid in 1988 and 2008.

Trump, Biden’s TV town halls

The recent announcement of Biden’s September haul comes just a day before his televised town hall. Instead of both contenders meeting for the second presidential debate on the evening of October 15, they will be simultaneously, but separately talking to the Americans in TV studios. While Trump will speak from NBC studio, Biden will be at ABC.

As per reports, NBC has said that Donald Trump will be in Miami while Joe Biden has already booked his appearance from Philadelphia. The scheduled debate was also designed as a town hall, meaning, both candidates for the November elections would have fielded questions from the voters. But the debate was upended after US President’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The Debate Commission reportedly wanted to switch the format to a virtual appearance as a precautionary measure but Trump, who had announced testing positive for the disease just days after the first debate, refused. This led to the cancellation of the event.

