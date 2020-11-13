Joe Biden Concretes US Election Victory With Arizona Win, Trump Continues Legal Gambit

US President elect Joe Biden, on November 12, concreted his victory in the Presidential polls by capturing the battleground state of Arizona. With his recent feat, the 77-year-old has become only the second Democratic candidate in the seven decades to have secured a majority in the traditionally Republican state. Despite this, his transition to the White House remains clouded in scepticism as the incumbent Donald Trump is yet to concede to the results.

Biden has already crossed the magic mark of 270 Electoral College votes by winning the much-prized state of Pennsylvania on November 7. However, his win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points, latest statistics have shown.

Trump cries 'Fradulent elections'

Meanwhile, Trump who is finding the electoral math difficult to digest has blatantly termed the elections as fraudulent. Not only has the President spent months making unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could lead to rigged elections, but his campaign has also filed multiple lawsuits against the same.

Recently, Senator Roy Blunt refused to acknowledge Biden's victory and said it is time for Trump to present ‘facts’, referring to allegations of voter fraud by the President. GOP South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also reiterated the claim that the Democrat’s win was the result of 'illegal activities'."When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever," she said.

Joe Biden defeated Trump in a closely contested election, becoming the 46th president of the United States. At 78, he is the oldest person elected President in the history of the country. In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Senator and then a vice president, received over 74 million votes, which is four million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

