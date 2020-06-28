Joe Biden Criticises Trump For Inaction Over Reports Of Russian Bounties

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on June 27 launched a scathing attack at his rival, the current US President Donald Trump over a Times report that said Russian spies offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US troops in Afghanistan. Joe Biden during a virtual town hall on Saturday said that Trump not only failed to sanction Russia but also acted politely and with respect before his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Biden further promised retaliation if he wins the upcoming November 3 presidential election against Donald Trump. Biden said that if he becomes the president he will confront Vladimir Putin and impose tough sanctions on Russia.

White House's remark

The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said that neither the President nor the Vice-President was briefed about the alleged intelligence that the Russian military was offering bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US troops stationed in Afghanistan. The New York Times on June 27 had reported that the Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US and NATO forces in Afghanistan and some fighters allegedly received the money. The Times further reported that US President Donald Trump was briefed about the intelligence in late March but he failed to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign ministry has called the reports 'nonsense' saying that it illustrates the low intellectual level of the propagandists of American intelligence. The Times report also quoted a Taliban spokesman who denied having any such deal with the Russian intelligence agency. The report comes months ahead of the US Presidential election where Donald Trump will run against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Donald Trump's last presidential victory was marked by allegations that Russia meddled in the US elections to help the current president win. Donald Trump since resuming the presidency has been accused of taking a soft approach towards Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

