Joe Biden Cuts Off Press Conference, Tells Reporters 'I'm Really Gonna Be In Trouble'

US President Joe Biden on April 27 cut short remarks to reporters outside the White House and said that answering more questions would get him into “trouble”. Biden gave a brief address on the North Lawn and announced the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines on mask-wearing. Following his remarks, the US President answered a few shouted questions from gathered White House correspondents.

Biden answered one question about the need for people to vaccinate so they can take off their masks outdoors. He also told another reporter that he wore a maks to the news conference outside so that “you (can) watch me take it off and I will put it back on when I get inside”. When another reporter asked if he had any preconditions before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden then added, “I will discuss that another day”.

Finally, when Biden was asked a question about the crisis in India, where newly diagnosed coronavirus infections are sweeping the country, the US President responded, “I’m sorry. This is the last question, and I’m really gonna be in trouble”.

Reporters just yelled questions at Biden as he was leaving. He wasn't planning on taking any and then he turned around:



"I’m sorry, this is the last question I will take. Then, I’m really going to be in trouble."



Who is he in trouble with???? pic.twitter.com/h3FAXvw7cj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 27, 2021

Netizens say Biden is getting 'manipulated'

It is still not clear what Biden meant by saying that he’ll be in “trouble”. However, critics of the President were quick to mock him on social media. “Who will Biden 'get in trouble’ with for taking basic press questions? He's the PRESIDENT,” wrote one user. “His handlers won’t be too pleased,” added another.

Biden will be in trouble with his masters... you know... c'mon man... the puppet masters. #DementiaPresident — Lance Greenfield (@LanceGreenfield) April 28, 2021

Any of you Biden backers heard and seen enough yet? Biden, in a presser today ended the questioning saying. “I’m gonna be in big trouble!” For fielding questions as President? In trouble with whom? — Michael Earnest, QM1(SW), USN Ret. (@mse47) April 28, 2021

'Whose he going to be in trouble with? He's the President': Joe Biden cuts off rare press conference by telling reporters 'I'm really gonna be in trouble' if he continues to take questions !!

Whose gonna get him in trouble; Ron Klain or Dr Biden . . could it be both !! pic.twitter.com/OJTraQemJN — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) April 28, 2021

Biden making this remark regarding getting into trouble tells that he is really being manipulated and directed from someone or some group above him. — Paul R. James (@Flossie6) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, following his remarks, Biden offered a lengthy explanation of his plans to help India. He said that he spoke at length with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US would be sending immediate help to India to battle against the COVID crisis in the country. "We are sending immediately a whole series of help that it (India) needs including providing Remdesivir and other drugs that can deal with Coronavirus and help patients recover," the US President added.

Joe Biden said, "We are also sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed in machinery which helps to build COVID vaccines. I have also discussed with him that when will we be able to send actual vaccines to India. When we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us."

