Joe Biden Dials Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas; Raises Concerns About 'security Of Journalists'

With the Israel-Palestine conflict escalating, US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday where he raised concerns over the civilian casualties and the need to protect journalists amid the violence. Biden's call comes after Israeli Defense Force (IDF) brought down high-rise buildings in Gaza which houses several media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Al Jazeera office.

A statement released by the White House, read, "The President reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. He condemned these indiscriminate attacks against towns and cities across Israel. The President noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children. He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has also spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the United States to intervene in the conflict and put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

As per Palestinian news agency Wafa, Mahmoud Abbas stressed on the need to 'halt Israeli aggression' stating that he was working to reach a cease-fire. According to the agency, he also told Biden that Palestinians are ready to work towards peace however, “security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends."

AP Office razed down in airstrike

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the PM told Biden that Israel had evacuated the uninvolved from the towers adding that the country was doing everything to avoid harming the uninvolved. According to reports, the owner of Al Jalaa tower, Jawad Mehendi had received a call, allegedly from the Israeli Defence Force, which issued a warning of an airstrike at the tower. The owner was asked to evacuate his 11-storey building and was given 60 minutes to do so.

"It (Hamas) uses tall buildings in Gaza for multiple military purposes such as intelligence gathering, planning attacks, command and control, and communications," the IDF stated. "We called the building's residents and warned them to leave. We sent SMS messages. We dropped "roof knocker" bombs; they make loud noises and hit only the roof. We provided sufficient time to evacuate," it added.

During the call, President Biden also expressed 'strong support' towards Israel, and discussed the escalating intercommunal violence within Israel sharing how Jersusalem needed to be a place of 'peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds.' Netanyahu thanked Biden for the “unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves.”