Joe Biden Dials Putin, Urges Russian President To De-escalate Tensions With Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden raised concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the military build-up on Ukraine's borders. He called on Russia to "de-escalate tensions" on Ukraine's border. Biden on April 13 spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said White House.

US President Joe Biden emphasized the United States support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden made clear that the United States will respond firmly to Russia's actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference. He further reaffirmed his goal of building a stable relationship with Russia.

President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.

Biden also proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the issues faced by Russia and the US. The two leaders discussed a number of regional and global issues including the intention of the two countries to pursue dialogue over arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the News Start treaty. Biden's call with Putin ca,e as top US diplomat and leader of NATO General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on Tuesday not to push its troop buildup along Russia's border with the neighbouring country

The Kremlin in a statement confirmed Biden and Putin's telephonic conversation over Ukraine’s internal political crisis. Putin told Biden about “approaches to a political settlement” based on the Minsk Package of measures". The statement further mentioned that both the leaders were willing to discuss issues that are based on ensuring global security.

Both presidents expressed their willingness to continue the dialogue on the critical areas of ensuring global security, which would meet the interests not only of Russia and the United States, but the entire international community.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the Western military alliance's "unwavering" support for Ukraine and warned Moscow on April 13. Stoltenberg at a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, called the Russian movements "unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning". The comments came amid rise in ceasefire violations over Ukrainian border.

(Image and Inputs: AP)