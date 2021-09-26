Joe Biden Explains 'Build Back Better Agenda' For Inclusive US Economy

US President Joe Biden on Saturday took to Twitter and reiterated his mathematics to invoke a fair tax system in the country in order to give relief to middle-class families. President Biden, on Twitter, shared his idea behind the 'Build Back Better Agenda' and said that the economy has worked great for those who are holding the topmost positions in the country, whereas the hardworking people who gave their best to build America were always cut out of the deal.

According to the US president, the initiative would help middle-class families to prosper in a better way. The White House in an official statement said, "President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda means a fair tax system and once-in-a-generation investments in workers and working families. It’s time to Build Back Better." Read the official tweet of President Biden:

For too long, our economy has worked great for those at the top, while the hardworking people who built this country have been cut out of the deal. Our Build Back Better Agenda will deal working people back in. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 25, 2021

Have a look at President Biden's idea to build an inclusive US economy

Earlier, in a video message, the US president said that the rich are getting richer, and working people are paying the price. He said that the wealthier people of the country have become more prosperous after the COVID-19 pandemic whereas the poor and the middle-class families who were the worst affected during the deadly pandemic were struggling to pay for the food.

"In today’s America, the rich are getting richer, and working people are paying the price. It didn’t just happen overnight. Even before the pandemic, the wealthy were doing very well – and everyone else was falling further behind," Biden said in a video message.

"If you’re a billionaire, you have more wealth now than you did before the pandemic. And if you’re like almost one-third of adults with children, you’re struggling to pay for the food you feed your family and know it needs," added President Joe Biden.

Slamming former president Donald Trump for providing major relief to the big drug companies in terms of taxes, he said the working Americans have to cut their medical expenses to meet the daily requirements. "Under the prior administration, the big drug companies got giant tax cuts while working Americans cut their prescription pills in half to make sure they could last a month," added Biden in the two-minute video message.

According to the US president, teachers and firefighters were forced to pay more income taxes while the big firms were given relaxation in order to flourish tremendously. "If you’re a teacher or a firefighter, you pay a higher percentage of your income tax than many of the biggest corporations or billionaire investors do right now. Enough," President Biden said.

(Image: AP)