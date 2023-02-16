US President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla as he announced a new plan to boost the Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the US. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Biden said that he has chalked out a plan to build a network of 5,00,000 charging stations "on highways and in communities by 2030" and that Tesla would play a major role in realising it.

"In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible. To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers. That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference (sic)", Biden tweeted. The acknowledgment follows Biden's announcement of the $7.5 billion plan which would see Tesla open its 7,500 charging stations for EVs of other companies by the end of 2024.

Elon Musk thanks Biden, promises full support

Repsonding to Biden's acknowledgment of Tesla, Musk thanked the US President and said that Tesla is fully ready to building the EV infrastructure. "Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network," Musk tweeted.

Until now, Biden largely remained ignorant of Tesla's success and only mentioned other companies like General Motors (GM) and Ford, who are also transitioning toward electrification of their vehicles. Last year, Biden had tweeted about Ford investing $11 billion toward its EV business which would create 11,000 jobs and GM's $7 billion investment which would create 4,000 jobs in the US. Musk, had again replied to Biden saying Tesla created more than 50,000 jobs across the country which was more than Ford and GM's combined. In his criticism of Biden in the past, Musk had even said that the US President "is treating the American public like fools".