US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made headlines after he awkwardly stood on the stage, appearing to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received from Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer during a public appearance on Tuesday. In a video that went viral, Biden stood along with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and founder of SparkCharge Joshua Aviv when Schumer turned around to greet them after delivering a speech at the signing ceremony of CHIPS and Science Act 2022.

Senator Schumer first shook hands with Biden and then moved on to Aviv and Pelosi before exiting the stage. Biden, however, stood there awkward and baffled when Schumer failed to acknowledge his handshake after he already received one. Appearing that he had forgotten the first handshake, Biden scratched his chin and stood there confused for a while.

The footage shared by RNC Research went increasingly viral with netizens recalling a similar mishap during his Israel trip when he was seen shaking hands with "thin air." Time and again the 79-year-old had become internet ridicule after he extended his hands for a sweet gesture. Such incidents, in addition to innumerable gaffes, have led Democrats and Republicans to question his eligibility for a second term in 2024, which he announced last month.

Twitter disgusted as Biden shakes hand after heavy coughing

Biden appeared publicly for the first time on Monday following two weeks of isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 twice. On Tuesday, the US President coughed heavily during his remarks before signing the $280 billion bill to boost domestic semiconductor chip production. According to reports, Biden's speech came along with phlegmy coughs.

[US President coughs vehemently at the CHIPS & Science Act signing ceremony. IMAGE: AP]

The incident did not go down well with Twitteratis, who slammed the American President for 'not being enough cautious' at the time of the pandemic. He provoked negative reactions on the internet after he shook hands with Senator Schumer on Tuesday. "Biden, you just finished coughing up a fucking storm, blowing your nose multiple times with an obviously snotty tissue. Is it that hard for someone to have some hand sanitizer present before you go shaking people's hands? Starting to question the competence of Biden's team," a Twitterati wrote. Check more reactions here:

Biden, you just finished coughing up a fucking storm, blowing your nose multiple times with an obviously snotty tissue. Is it that hard for someone to have some hand sanitizer present before you go shaking people's hands? Starting to question the competence of Biden's team. — Senjutsu Sage (@SenjutsuSage) August 9, 2022

Ugh gross. Biden coughed over and over during his speech, then sat down, took a used tissue out, blew his nose, signed the bill, now HE'S SHAKING EVERYONE'S HANDS. No hand sanitizer. OMFG man. What the actual fuuuuccckkk?! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #CovidIsNotOver #MonkeyPoxIsAirborneToo — Lip (@LippityLipLip) August 9, 2022

At least Biden is consistent. He keeps testing positive for Rona and negative for competency along with shaking invisible peoples hands. — Tony🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TonyPavese) August 2, 2022

President Biden appears to have a bed cough and is shaking hands with people. Does he still have Covid? Is he spreading it? — Marie Reimers (@MarieReimers3) August 9, 2022

This comes as Biden on Monday made a sloppy exit from Lexington after visiting flood-hit areas in Kentucky.

(Image: @RNCResearch/Twitter)