Joe Biden Gifts Vladimir Putin Custom Aviators And Crystal Sculpture Of American Bison

United States President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time after taking office at the White House. President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin with a gift. He gifted his Russian counterpart a pair of custom aviator sunglasses and a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

Biden gave the Russian president sunglasses designed for fighter pilots by Randolph USA which is based in Massachusetts. He also gifted Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison by New York manufacturer Steuben Glass. Aviators are a signature style for Biden, who often is seen wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses. In his first overseas trip since acquiring the White House in January, Joe Biden was captured sporting his sunglasses right from boarding his Air Force One in United States, London and even while meeting with UK’s Queen Elizabeth II. After addressing the post-summit press conference, Biden donned his sunglasses.

United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their meetings in Geneva on June 16. The pair held talks for nearly four hours, first in a smaller session and later in a larger meeting that included more officials from both sides and which lasted about 65 minutes. In a positive development, Putin and Biden agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions between the two countries. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Biden said that the goal of the summit was to have a stable relationship between the two nations. He called the tone of the meeting "good" and "positive". Biden noted that there were no "threats" during today's summit. Biden said that he does not think that his Russian counterpart wants a new Cold War.

