United States President Joe Biden's administration, on Saturday, marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance mourning the demise of at least 46 transgender Americans who were killed in "horrifying acts of violence" in 2021. In a statement released by the White House on November 20, President Biden paid tribute to "each of the precious lives...(who) deserved freedom, justice and joy." Biden's statement came after White House marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance with a vigil in the Diplomatic Reception Room hosted by the Second Gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, on Saturday.

Affirming the death toll to be the "deadliest year on record for transgender Americans," Biden highlighted that there are countless other transgender people, "disproportionately Black and brown, women and girls, who have been subjected to violence, discrimination and harassment."

Emphasising that too many transgender people still live in fear and face systematic barriers to freedom and equality, the US President also called on state leaders to "combat the disturbing proliferation of discriminatory state legislation targeting transgender people, especially transgender children." He stressed that the situation remains harrowing for transgender people in spite of America's progress in strengthening civil rights for the LGBTQI+ community.

Biden appoints team to address 'epidemic of violence'

To ensure that the government of the United States protects the civil rights of transgender Americans, President Biden in his statement mentioned that he has charged a team with "coordinating across the federal government to address the epidemic of violence and advance equality for transgender people." Lambasting a slew of laws enacted or in works limiting trans children from participating in sports, Biden stated: "As I have said before, these bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are un-American, and they endanger the safety and well-being of our children."

"I also continue to urge the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act so that all people are able to live free from fear and discrimination," Biden said in his statement.

What is Transgender Day of Remembrance?

As per Glaad.org, Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual event observed on November 20 to pay tribute to the lives of transgender people in acts of anti-transgender violence. It was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honour the memory of Rita Hester, a trans woman killed in 1998. Trans persons and activists participate in the Transgender Day of Remembrance by attending or organising a vigil at community centres or parks followed by praying, and reading of names of the people who were killed in the year.

