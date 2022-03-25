Joe Biden Hails US 82nd Airborne Division In Poland; 'grateful For Their Service'

United States President Joe Biden, on Friday, met with members of the 82nd Airborne Division on the ground in Poland, hailing them for their tireless service. They have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank. This comes ahead of Biden's scheduled meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

It is important to note that more than 2.2 million have entered Poland and many propose to stay in the country. Poland also hosts thousands of additional U.S. troops, beyond the thousands deployed on a rotational basis since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014.

The United States President's office tweeted a photograph, showing Biden clicking a selfie with the members of the 82nd Airborne Division.

This afternoon, I met with members of the 82nd Airborne Division on the ground in Poland. These folks are serving alongside our Polish Allies to bolster NATO’s frontline defenses. They’re doing incredible work and I’m grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/mXu50UuRWI — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

After meeting the members of the 82nd Airborne Division on ground, the US President said, "You represent 1% of American people and you have volunteered to step up and protect the country. We are a unique country in many ways. We are the only country in the world, which is not based on geography, ethnicity, race, or anything else. We are a country based on the idea of equality. The rest of the world looks to us because we lead by the power of example. The new generation combines both."

Here's a brief list of events during Biden's Poland visit

US President Biden to hold a meet with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

To travel to Rzeszow in Poland

To receive briefing on refugee assistance efforts

To travel to Warsaw in Poland

US & NATO Must Show 'Strength & Determination' In Response To Ukraine Crisis: White House

The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must demonstrate "strength and determination" in reply to events taking place in Ukraine and new relations between Russia and Belarus in the military sphere, the White House said.

The White House National Security Advisor (NSA) has said that the US and NATO are doing contingency planning for the possibility of Russia's plans to target NATO territory. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Poland on Friday, Sullivan said, "The president has been about as clear as one can be about his absolute determination to respond decisively alongside the other members of our alliance if Russia attacks NATO."