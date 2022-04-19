Joe Biden Has 'no Plans' To Visit Ukraine, Confirms White House Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The White House on Monday reiterated that US President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging his American counterpart to support the war-torn nation in the fight against Russia by travelling to the embattled capital. During a daily press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki averred, “There’s no plans for the President to go”.

While a range of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and have met with Zelenskyy, reports had emerged that Biden was planning to do the same in a show of support for Ukraine. Even US President himself had said that he was “ready” to go to Kyiv even though his visit would present a more complex security challenge. Hence, the Biden administration officials have said that instead of the US President, they want to send hi9gh-ranking officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Just last week, Biden had said “we’re making that decision” although he muddied the waters by saying “yeah” when asked by a reporter whether he might go. However, Psaki made it clear on Monday that “if anyone were to go... we wouldn't outline from here or anywhere from the government who, if and when for security reasons”. Further, the White House press secretary also confirmed the reports that there are hopes of reopening the United States embassy in Kyiv. But, she did not give a definite timeline.

"That certainly is our objective. Obviously having a diplomatic presence on the ground is important," Psaki said of reopening the US embassy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said ‘I Think’ Biden will visit Kyiv

Before Psaki’s latest remarks, Zelenskyy said on Sunday in an interview with CNN that he ‘thinks’ Biden will be visiting Kyiv. Ukrainian President had added “but it's his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends…I think he's the leader of the United States and that's why he should come here to see."

Even Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hailed Biden’s backing for Ukraine in an interview with CBS and said that a visit by the US leader would “be an important message of support…A personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies and of... US weapons to Ukraine and also for discussions on the possible political settlement of this conflict.”

Image: AP